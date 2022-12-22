Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta is saved from elimination, promises to support Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Every year in the “Bigg Boss” house there comes a duo who set an example with their friendship, and this year it is Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

The duo has worked together in the popular TV show “Udaariyan”, and left it when it took a leap in September this year.

They later met in the “Bigg Boss” house and though there have been a lot of ups and downs in their friendship, they have stood for each other in troubled times. And the audience got to see a glimpse of it in last night’s episode of the reality show.

Bigg Boss called Priyanka into the confession room. He asked her thoughts on friendship in the house and also on the contestants giving away money to call their friends. He later gave her an option that she can either have Rs.25 lakh of the prize money back by pressing the buzzer or she can choose to save Ankit from immediate elimination. Without any second thoughts, Priyanka saved Ankit and did not press the buzzer.

The other contestants who had voted for Ankit got irked by her decision. But Ankit tells Priyanka that the house is such that she cannot expect everyone to support her decision. However, he mentioned that they have an understanding and he would have supported her decision of keeping the prize money too. He then tells her that he is going to stand by her in whatever decisions she takes.

A little later, Bigg Boss announces the ration task with family letters and food. As per the task, the housemates should totally ignore the guests who come into the house, but if they give a reaction, they will get a strike and the contestants will not get any ration after three strikes. One of the guests reads Sajid Khan’s mother’s letter in which she wrote that she enjoys watching Ankit in the show.

After Priyanka’s decision to save Ankit, he and Sajid got into an argument and many thought that it would affect their friendship. But only time will tell if this letter will bring them together again.