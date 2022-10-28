Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, “Doston ke liye har din Valentines day hota hai”

Bigg Boss is among the most awaited shows every year, and it has a massive fan following. As the show premieres, thousands of people get glued to their TV screens or mobile phone to watch the exciting life of their favourite celebs.

Bigg Boss announces that the women of the house need to convince at least 5 men to eat the Hunk chocolate and get a compliment from them and whoever does that first wins.

Priyanka gives chocolate to Ankit and he says, “Logon ke liye Valentines day hota hai sirf ek din hain..hum doston ke liye har din, har ghante, har minute Valentines day hota hain”

Fans are already loving this cute jodi. Fans fondly call them as PriyAnkit.

Check out Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s cutest friendship in Bigg Boss 16 below