Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta being romantic and giving an iconic SRK pose for all fans

Every season of Bigg Boss brings new controversies and with new controversies begin wars between the fandoms of their respective contestants. While we’ve seen the most popular and loved contestants getting bashed by the fans of their contemporaries, in season 16 we are witnessing something that has never happened before.

Contestant Ankit Gupta, who’s known for his savage one-liners, unmatched intelligence, and humble nature – a winning combination, has indeed won many hearts just being his real self – unapologetically! The Udariyaan actor has always played in the most unbiased ways and has also fearlessly called out many contestants whenever they went wrong or were unbiased.

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta flaunting his romantic side for us and doing an iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose. Tina Datta was super impressed by this and loved his gesture.

Shalin Bhanot looked jealous as Tina was enjoying this moment of Ankit.

One user tweeted, ” Yaa Tinaa Its a Fan Girl moment 😭😭 And u the lucky girl…😭😍

The way tina is presenting all fan girls here : Drop Dead gorgeous🔥😘 He is🙈🙈

And Ankit aur usk andr k Srk ki aatma has a separate fan base🙈❤🔥😍 Ankit meri jaan✨ AnkitGupta #Ankitians #BiggBoss16 #BB16″

Check out Ankit Gupta being romantic and giving an iconic SRK pose for all fans in Bigg Boss 16 below: