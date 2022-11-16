‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana Gautam angrily tells Shiv Thakare ‘tere kapde phaar dungi’

The most controversial contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Archana Gautam will be at loggerheads with captain Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare over duties.

Latest promo shared on the channel Colors’ Instagram, shows Archana refusing to do duties in Sajid’s captaincy, leaving him fuming.

Archana tells Sajid that those who have less duties he can give more work and she is not here to become labour.

To which Sajid angrily said: “Archana out of the kitchen now!”

Priyanka Choudhary gets into the fight and tells Archana: “If you can’t be a daasi then you cant be a maharani.”

Later, Archana fights with Shiv Thakare.

He is seen telling Archana that she will be crying by the end of the day. Shiv takes all her clothes from the wardrobe and tells her he will burn them.

Archana then tells Shiv that if anything happens to her clothes, she will destroy all his wearables.

“Tere kapde phaar dungi.”