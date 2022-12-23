scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam gets emotional after Bigg Boss reads her letter sent by her brother

Bigg Boss 16’s most popular contestant Archana Gautam, who makes everyone laugh, got emotional when Bigg Boss himself read the letter sent by her brother.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Archana Gautam gets emotional after Bigg Boss reads her letter sent by her brother pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 16 Archana Gautam gets emotional after Bigg Boss reads her letter sent by her brother pic courtesy twitter

Bigg Boss 16’s most popular contestant Archana Gautam, who makes everyone laugh, got emotional when Bigg Boss himself read the letter sent by her brother. On Thursday, during the ration task, Bigg Boss read the letters to everyone.

During the task, contestants had to stop themselves from reacting when guests entered Bigg Boss 16 house. They were not supposed to react even when Bigg Boss was reading letters to them during the task. Archana was the only person who didn’t react during the whole task.

Bigg Boss gave him a special gift and read the letter sent by her family. Her brother wrote that he and his whole family is proud of Archana Gautam as she is the one who is playing alone. Hearing it, Archan, who was earlier blamed Bigg Boss for not sending the letter, started crying.

Check out Archana Gautam gets emotional after Bigg Boss reads her letter in Bigg Boss 16 below:

Previous article
‘I am an extremely proud son’: Abhishek Bachchan replies to Taslima Nasreen
Next article
YouTube inks $2 bn annual deal for NFL 'Sunday Ticket'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nazriya Nazim

Sidharth Shukla

Kajal Aggarwal

Kiara Advani

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US