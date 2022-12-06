scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam feels Ankit Gupta reminds him of Jamie Dorman from 50 Shades of Grey

Bigg Boss 16's latest episode belonged to Udaariyaan actor Ankit Gupta.

Bigg Boss 16’s latest episode belonged to Udaariyaan actor Ankit Gupta. The actor is not only receiving compliments from female contestants but also became the new ‘Raja’ of the house as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali’s captaincy came to an end.

During one interesting incident, Archana Gautam was seen discussing her fondness for Ankit with his close friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She disclosed in front of Priyanka that she is attracted to Ankit. Archana and Priyanka were sitting together when Ankit happens to pass from there and the former makes a comment that she wished she had someone like him in her life.

Ankit overhears her conversation and says that had they been together he would get drunk every night and they get into naughty talks. Archana says, “Main bhi iske saath tharki ho rakhi hoon”.

As Ankit leaves the room, Archana shares with Priyanka that Ankit remind her of Jamie Dornan from 50 shades of grey. She says, “Isko dekh ke na mujhe woh waali picture ki yaad aati hai, woh english waali. 50 Shades Of Grey. Aise he boss hota hai na, mujhe iski yaad aati hai. Meri favourite movie thi woh.” Priyanka agrees with Archana and asks her to share it with Ankit.

