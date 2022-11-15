scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana Gautam tells Priyanka Choudhary ‘maa-baap ne sikhaya nahi kya khana banana’

Archana Gautam will be seen getting into an ugly quarrel with co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary in the kitchen.

By Glamsham Bureau
'Bigg Boss 16' Archana Gautam tells Priyanka Choudhary 'maa-baap ne sikhaya nahi kya khana banana'
'Bigg Boss 16' Archana Gautam tells Priyanka Choudhary 'maa-baap ne sikhaya nahi kya khana banana'

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Archana Gautam will be seen getting into an ugly quarrel with co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary in the kitchen.

A promo of the upcoming episode was shared on the channel Colors’ Instagram, which showed the two getting into an ugly spat.

It starts with Archana telling Priyanka: “maa-baap ne sikhaya nahi kya khana banana.”

Priyanka replies saying that don’t go on parents, Ankit Gupta intervenes to and tells Archana to not cross the line.

Later, Priyanka is seen sitting in the garden area and telling the new captain of the house Sajid Khan that Archana is crossing lines. He then says that he wants the duties to be changed?

Glimpses also show that Priyanka and Archana have a face-off over the comment.

Previous article
Tour Finals 2022: Norwegian Magnus Carlsen off to flying start
Next article
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Soundarya Sharma labels Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ‘most unhygienic’
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kajal Aggarwal

Kiara Advani

Rubina Dilaik

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US