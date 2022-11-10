scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam to make a re-entry to the show

'Bigg Boss 16', contestant Archana Gautam is set to make a re-entry to the show.

By Glamsham Bureau
'Bigg Boss 16' Archana Gautam to make a re-entry to the show
'Bigg Boss 16' Archana Gautam to make a re-entry to the show

After being expelled from ‘Bigg Boss 16’, contestant Archana Gautam is set to make a re-entry to the show.

According to a source close to IANS, makers are trying to get Archana Gautam back, however, it is unclear if Salman Khan will reintroduce her or if will she make re-entry over the weekend.

Archana was asked to leave the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house after she got into a fight with co-housemate Shiv Thakre. She said that she would slap him post which she went and held him by the neck in anger.

Post the incident, contestants Shalin Bhanot, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen protesting and demanding her eviction from the show.

Previous article
Prashant Mistry recalls training John Abraham in 'Dostana'
Next article
Apple to use LG-supplied OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro models
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Hina Khan

Asim Riaz

Avika Gor

Kajal Aggarwal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US