Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan pens down a note for Sumbul Touqeer; says “She’s a fighter”

Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan who were seen portraying the lead characters in one of the leading shows, Imlie has emerged as the audience’s favourite onscreen couple for their bond and chemistry.

Sumbul and Fahmaan fans have fondly termed the duo’s friendship as #SuMaan

Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen on the biggest reality show Bigg Boss and is one of the most beloved contestants in the show. She is someone who has always received support from everyone inside the house and outside the house as well. Fahmaan Khan who has been a constant support to the actress has yet again spilled his heart out for Sumbul.

Fahmaan Khan penned down a note for the actress on twitter that says, “For everything that is going around the big boss house all I know is, being around strangers isn’t easy in any way. Besides she’s always been comfortable around the people she claimed to be her own.

Unlike now. But she’s a fighter, she might get teary at times but she knows how to over come that and fight again. All this and simply 18. Talk about having an entire life ahead of you and gaining the experience of life and people so soon. Je phayuuuur!!!” He concluded

Soon after Fahmaan tweeted the above picture fans started expressing their love for the duo and are appreciating the actor for his support.