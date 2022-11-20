scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig first male contestant to be evicted from show

By Glamsham Bureau

Television actor Gautam Vig has become the first male contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Gautam was nominated alongside Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma this week.

In a conversation, Gautam shared that he did not expect to be shown the door so soon.

“No, I never thought of it. It just happened suddenly. I did not expect that it would just end in seven weeks,” he said.

He also did not blame his connection with Soundarya for his eviction.

“I think it is just the reaction from the other side towards me when I was talking to the other contestants. I think her little over-protectiveness somewhere backfired. She should’ve trusted me more.”

Gautam is known for his performance in shows such as ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Naamkaran’, ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Pinjara Khubsurti Ka’, ‘Tantra’, ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ and ‘Agni Vayu’.

