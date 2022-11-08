scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

'Bigg Boss 16': Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare get into a fight over tomatoes

By Glamsham Bureau

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Gori Nagori and Shiv Thakare are seen fighting over the distribution of food among the contestants. Shiv and Sajid Khan have blamed Gori for stealing the food item and sharing it with her roommates.

Shiv asks Gori for tomatoes but she refuses to listen to him. Shiv said: “Keep your attitude at home. I just asked for a tomato and you have a problem giving that too.”

To this Gori replies: “You blamed me for stealing food so now I am not going to touch anything. I will show my attitude.”

Shiv said that her attitude will create problems for others and she is not here “just to eat” but needs to contribute also. He suggested that she should at least assist those who are cooking by bringing ingredients to the kitchen and stop showing attitude, adding that he could give a befitting reply to all her attitude and she will forget it all. Gori said: “Dare to do it.”

Furthermore, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur are seen having some sweet and adorable moments together. They were seen dancing and hugging each other.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul Touqeer slams Shalin Bhanot for never supporting her
Next article
One city, two lives: Netflix plans global release of Italian drama set in Naples
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kajal Aggarwal

Pragya Jaiswal

Nikki Tamboli

Asim Riaz

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US