scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

‘Bigg Boss 16’: MC Stan creates a stir with ‘Shemdi’, and his luxury labels

'Shemdi' seems to be one of the words trending in 'Bigg Boss 16' as it has often been used by rapper and contestant MC Stan

By Glamsham Bureau

‘Shemdi’ seems to be one of the words trending in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ as it has often been used by rapper and contestant MC Stan in the show amid fights with other contestants.

Just like ‘bro’, ‘chaalaak bro’, ‘popat’, ‘chicknoo’ ‘maar maar ke mor bana dungi’ — ‘shemdi’ too is an expression which has caught the attention of many. Stan recently used ‘shemdi’ for co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a fight amid a task.

During the nomination task, Stan got into a verbal spat with Priyanka and called her ‘Shemdi’, a word that he’s not used once but several times.

He had earlier used it for Archana Gautam during a task for ration.

And that’s not it!

The rapper is also known for his flashy jewellery and luxury labelled outfits.

MC Stan has often sported luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Versace, Palm Angels and Prada. In an episode, Stan wore a Louis Vuitton jacket worth a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh, according to reports.

As per a media report, Stan donned a green gradient jacket from Louis Vuitton which costs $8,600, approximately close to Rs 8 lakh in India.

He was then seen wearing wore a T-shirt for Rs 40,000 and an LV monogrammed olive green shirt priced at a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh.

It doesn’t stop there.

Stan has made a statement in the house with his chunky rings, diamond studded chains and ‘SLATT’, ‘Hindi’ jumbo neck pieces, which he often wears in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

Previous article
3rd Test: Rehan Ahmed earns maiden call up, to become youngest English men's Test cricketer
Next article
1st Test, Day 3: India declare after Gill, Pujara smash centuries; set target of 513 for Bangladesh
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Pooja Hegde

Pragya Jaiswal

Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US