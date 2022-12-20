scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan nominates Tina Datta; Shalin Bhanot fights with him

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan, who have a record of being at loggerheads, are back at it again

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan nominates Tina Datta; Shalin Bhanot fights with him pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan, who have a record of being at loggerheads, are back at it again. The two not only got into an ugly spat during the nomination but they also passed mean comments at each other.

While, everyone nominated Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta, captain, MC Stan nominated his own friend Tina Datta. He said that he didn’t like the way Tina flipped during a task. Shalin interrupted their conversation and defended Tina.

MC Stan then asked him not to poke his nose in their business and said “ek lafa marunga tujhe”. Things got worse as they were at the verge of getting ‘physical’.

Check out MC Stan nominates Tina Datta in Bigg Boss 16 below:

