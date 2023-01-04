Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan wants to slap Archana Gautam both get into an ugly fight

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 was all about Archana Gautam and MC Stan’s fight. The two got into a huge argument in the house that escalated badly.

When Archana complained to Abdu about bathroom cleanliness, the Tazik singer said, “I checked everything. If you are feeling so bad then you go and clean the washroom.” Archana replied angrily, “I am not here to clean the washroom.”

Archana then accused MC Stan of not cleaning the house. She even took a dig at his fan following as she looked into the camera and teased his fans saying MC Stan doesn’t clean the house. Archana and Stan got abusive and targetted each other’s parents.

Stan said that Archana is fighting with him just to get footage. Later, he locked himself in the bathroom and even expressed his wish to take a voluntary exit from the show.

In the end, Bigg Boss called everyone together and gave an earful to both Archana and MC Stan. Bigg Boss said, “If you want to show such a weak personality and negative side then I will also make sure your fans see all of this.”

Check out MC Stan wants to slap Archana Gautam both get into an ugly fight in Bigg Boss 16 below: