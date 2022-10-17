scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Nimrit Ahluwalia breaks down in tears after fight with Shiv Thakare

Nimrit Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare will be seen getting into an ugly spat after which the 'Chhoti Sardarni' breaks down in tears.

By Glamsham Bureau
‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Nimrit Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare will be seen getting into an ugly spat after which the ‘Chhoti Sardarni’ breaks down in tears.

The channel Colors on its Instagram account shared a promo clip of the upcoming episode on Monday.

In the clip, Shiv is heard saying: “Accept that you made a mistake.” Following which she goes into her room crying.

Moments later, Sajid Khan is heard saying that Nimrit owes everyone an apology following which the actress tells the filmmaker that she has “anxiety issues”.

Not stopping there, Shiv is heard saying: “Overacting karne se kuch nahi hota”.

To which, Nimrit blasts Shiv saying: “Aye overacting kisko bola?”

