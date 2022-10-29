scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia breaks down as Salman Khan asks Abdu Rozik to leave the house

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was seen breaking down after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan asked the cutest contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Abdu Rozik to leave the house

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was seen breaking down after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan asked the cutest contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Abdu Rozik to leave the house after being nominated over being a “strong contestant”.

In a promo clip posted by channel Colors on Instagram, Salman seems upset over Abdu being nominated.

Salman said: “Aap Abdu ko nominated karte ho bole strong hai strong hai. Nateeja dekhna hai. Ghar chorkar jaa raha hai woh. Come Abdu.”

The entire house seems to be in shock but it’s Nimrit, who breaks down on the announcement and is even seen stopping Abdu.

