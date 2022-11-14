Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia breaks down in the confession room

Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting day by day and also affecting the contestants life.

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia goes into the confession room and talks to Bigg Boss about feeling lonely and depressed for quite some days.

Bigg Boss asks Nimrit to speak in detail about her feeling to him. She shares, “Yes Bigg Boss since 3 – 4 days I have not been feeling well, I am a little claustrophobic in such a way that you know I don’t know if you have understood about my nature but I am not that person who keeps things inside me. I mean to say at night I am unable to sleep because my mind is very cluttered and I can feel that my brain is feeling a little exhausted. And it’s not that I am not strong, Bigg Boss I hope this conversation is between us?”

Bigg Boss immediately replied “Obviously this entire conversation is between you and me”, then Nimrit adds “ok so then can I just cry a little and go?”.

Nimrit breaks down in the confession room and Bigg Boss asks Nimrit, “Are you happy with the way you are representing yourself in the house/show”, and Nimrit goes on saying “I have always tried to be real and will remain like that.”