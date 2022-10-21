'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka, Archana lose their cool over Nimrit's ghost prank

One thing the show ‘Bigg Boss’ can never be short of is fights. In the upcoming episode, contestants Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam are seen getting angry over housemate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s ghost prank during night.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, the contestants were seen playing a prank, however, this irked Priyanka and Archana.

The promo shows Nimrat playing a prank on housemates as she tries to play a ghost with her hair covering her face. House captain Shiv Thakre also has a laugh with them.

However, this prank doesn’t sit well with Priyanka and Archana and they lash out at their housemates.

Priyanka accused Shiv of being involved in the nuisance, Archana beat the plate with a spoon to wake everyone.