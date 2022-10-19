scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta confess their feelings for each other? #PriyAnkit fans are excited

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were arguing over something. in Bigg Boss 16

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta confess their feelings for each other pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss is very well known for igniting sparks of love between two souls who manage to find love within the four walls and win the hearts of the fans with their incredible onscreen chemistry.

A promo of the duo has recently been dropped that shows the Udaariyan stars talking about their feelings for each other. What makes it more special is that Ankit, who was earlier quite reserved about committing to their relationship can now be seen owning his feelings and declaring that he is indeed attached to her.

It was shown in the video that Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were arguing over something. Meanwhile, Priyanka says that I will stop loving you by fighting? I want to be with you always.

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta confess their feelings for each other in Bigg Boss 16 below:

