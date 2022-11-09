scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrates Ankit Gupta’s birthday; PriyAnkit fans are melting

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been ruling the 'Bigg Boss 16' house, considering the amount of buzz around her inside as well as outside the house.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrates Ankit Gupta's birthday; PriyAnkit fans are melting pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrates Ankit Gupta's birthday; PriyAnkit fans are melting pic courtesy twitter

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been ruling the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house, considering the amount of buzz around her inside as well as outside the house. The actress’s bond with co-contestant Ankit Gupta is also admired a lot, and on his birthday, Priyanka did something super special, despite the food crisis situation in the BB house.

 On his special day, Ankit got a special surprise from Priyanka, and which totally made his day.

Later Priyanka was seen telling Archana that, “Humare har din bahut special hai birthday special nahi hain. Mere har din bahut special hain. The way Ankit pulled her, PriyAnkit fans are going crazy.

On his birthday, Priyanka went on to do his duties by doing the dishes and even arranged a ‘special tea’ for him. The duo was seen enjoying tea and chatting away with other contestants in the outdoor sitting area of the house. The actress’s wholesome gesture left the PriyAnkit fans touched and happy.

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrates Ankit Gupta’s birthday in Bigg Boss 16 below:

Previous article
T20 World Cup: Pant, Karthik are in play for the semifinals, says Rohit Sharma
Next article
CAS clears Ecuador to play in FIFA World Cup
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US