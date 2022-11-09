Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrates Ankit Gupta’s birthday; PriyAnkit fans are melting

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been ruling the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house, considering the amount of buzz around her inside as well as outside the house. The actress’s bond with co-contestant Ankit Gupta is also admired a lot, and on his birthday, Priyanka did something super special, despite the food crisis situation in the BB house.

On his special day, Ankit got a special surprise from Priyanka, and which totally made his day.

Later Priyanka was seen telling Archana that, “Humare har din bahut special hai birthday special nahi hain. Mere har din bahut special hain. The way Ankit pulled her, PriyAnkit fans are going crazy.

On his birthday, Priyanka went on to do his duties by doing the dishes and even arranged a ‘special tea’ for him. The duo was seen enjoying tea and chatting away with other contestants in the outdoor sitting area of the house. The actress’s wholesome gesture left the PriyAnkit fans touched and happy.

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrates Ankit Gupta’s birthday in Bigg Boss 16 below:

Priyanka :humara her din special hai sirf birthday special nahi❤

Mere liye her din special hota hai🥺

& the way ankit pulled her🥵#AnkitaGupta #PriyAnkit #BiggBoss16 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/ZSFIG1Q82F — ✨ (@urfi8967) November 8, 2022

Bigg boss asked #PriyankaChaharChoudhary to deliver the cake 4 the birthday boy #AnkitGupta

This was the special & best moment of the episode-to be treasured

May #PriyAnkit always stay smiling together for a lifetime

They really love each other 😍😍#BB16WithPriyAnkit #BB16 pic.twitter.com/Xppa9VCdvX — drmeeta paul (@drmeetapaul4) November 8, 2022