‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary tears up as Salman Khan reveals Soundarya Sharma’s mean remark against her

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen breaking down in the upcoming epsode of Bigg Boss 16

By Glamsham Bureau
‘Udaariyaan’ actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen breaking down in the upcoming epsode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, where host Salman Khan will be seen revealing co-contestant Soundarya Sharma’s nasty remark.

In the latest promo shared by the channel, Salman can be seen telling Priyanka that Soundarya had said: “Ankit’s mother will kill herself when she enters her house as daughter-in-law.”

Priyanka is later seen questioning Soundarya over the comment.

However, Soundarya also defends herself saying: “You are allowed to talk. You got personal to me that day,” she said. Following this, Ankit can be seen consoling Priyanka as she breaks down.

The Colors show currently features Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

