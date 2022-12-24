scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wins My Glamm contest and gets a chance to work with Shraddha Kapoor

In Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wins MyGlamm cintest.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wins My Glamm contest and gets a chance to work with Shraddha Kapoor pic courtesy twitter
In Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wins MyGlamm cintest. Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fans voted continuously to help their favourite actress win the competition.

While Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta bagged behind in the game, Priyanka and Nimrit had a neck-to-neck competition.

The report further elaborates that the TV actress has won a prize money of 25 lakh and an ad with Shraddha Kapoor.

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wins My Glamm contest and gets a chance to work with Shraddha Kapoor below:

