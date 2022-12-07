Bigg Boss 16: Rannvijay Singha roots for his Roadies teammate Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare has been winning the hearts of his fans for quite some time now. Many viewers and ex-Bigg Boss contestants have been loving his gameplay in the show.

Rannvijay Singha has lent support to our Marathi Manus Shiv Thakare as he knows Shiv from Roadies days.

Rannvijay pens down an emotional note for Shiv saying, “Once ur in my gang.. #shivthakare

For those who don’t know how I know @shivthakare9 ,he was in my gang on #roadies .We went through many ups and downs together on that journey and he was always smiling and very sincere and hardworking. He has always been respectful and loving.. I wish him all the best for everything!”

Rannvijay shared an old picture from the good old days where they both were posing together for a picture.

Check out Rannvijay Singha roots for his Roadies teammate Shiv Thakare below: