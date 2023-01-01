‘Bigg Boss 16’: Rappers Ikka, Seedhe Maut to perform with MC Stan for New Year special

Rappers Ikka and Seedhe Maut will be entering the house to give a live performance along with rapper MC Stan for the New Year special episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

The trio will perform their super hit tracks to make the evening exciting for the audience. This is the first time a live concert will be held in ‘Bigg Boss’.

Shekhar Suman, meanwhile, will turn chef for his segment ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’. The actor wishes New Year to all the housemates and presents a special spoof song for them.

He will make varied dishes using different recipes, keeping in mind the contestants and their relationships in the house. He has dedicated a special jalebi to Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, and the ‘Abdu Gulla’ will be for contestant Abdu Rozik.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.