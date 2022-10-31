scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

'Bigg Boss 16': Sajid Khan shows the finger to 'captain' Gautam Vig, gets into brawl

Sajid Khan showed his middle finger to house captain Gautam Vig after he lost his cool in 'Bigg Boss 16' over giving up the entire ration of the house.

By Glamsham Bureau
'Bigg Boss 16' Sajid Khan shows the finger to 'captain' Gautam Vig, gets into brawl
'Bigg Boss 16' Sajid Khan shows the finger to 'captain' Gautam Vig, gets into brawl

Filmmaker and #MeToo acussed Sajid Khan showed his middle finger to house captain Gautam Vig after he lost his cool in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ over giving up the entire ration of the house.

Sajid along with his group of friends Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur and MC Stan went on a hunger strike against Gautam’s captaincy. However, things went from bad to worse after Sajid started abusing Gautam and tagged him “selfish” for trading the ration of the entire house.

The two got into an ugly spat and Sajid showed his middle finger to Gautam and hurled abuses. He then asked him to stay away from him if he didn’t want to fight.

When Gautam asked Sajid to not use explatives, Sajid almost got into a physical fight. He said that he will not stop abusing him even if he gets thrown out of the house.

Previous article
Ananya Panday turns Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' for Halloween party
Next article
Anushka Sharma is fuming over leaked video of Virat Kohli’s hotel suite
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Malavika Mohanan

Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US