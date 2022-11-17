scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Sajid Khan threatens to punish Archana if she doesn’t listen to him

By Glamsham Bureau
‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Archana Gautam faces the wrath of house captain Sajid Khan and other housemates as she refuses to perform her duties. Sajid says: “Archana has to wake up in 20 minutes and do her duties or she has to face the punishment.”

But she denies listening to him and says he can do whatever he wants and she continues to lie on her bed. “I will wake up whenever I feel like either in half an hour or one hour.”

All the contestants come to wake her up and make her perform her duties. They all agree with the captain that if everyone is performing their work why she is not doing it?

Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia check up on Archana to know if she’s declining to do her duties on the grounds of being unwell.

However, despite all efforts, Archana is not ready to listen to anyone and eventually, the housemates take all her clothes out of her suitcase and discard them in the jail area.

At last, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, and Shiv Thakare lift the mattress she’s sleeping on and rest it on the floor of her bedroom.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

