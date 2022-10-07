scorecardresearch
TVNews

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan gifts this to Abdu; Sreejita, Manya get into tiff

By Glamsham Bureau
Superstar Salman Khan has returned as a host of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and unlike last season this time he will be taking classes and assessing the weekly activities on a special episode of ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’.

The host will start off by presenting a set of 2 kg dumbbells to Tajikistan singer and contestant Abdu Rozik.

The makers of the show released the episode’s promo ahead of its broadcast.

Later, he organises a party for ten contestants of the house. Before the dinner begins, the host advises the contestants to be themselves.

He feels that ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’ actor and contestant Gautam Singh Vig is not showing his real side on the show. Salman also asks for MC Stan’s opinion on who’s fake in the house. He also announces a dance performance by Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer.

The former dances to ‘Gori Naache’ and the latter to ‘Param Sundari’.

Furthermore, both TV actor Sreejita De and former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh will be seen getting into a heated argument and nasty fight.

They can be seen hurling insults at each other. ‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

