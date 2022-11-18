Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan says ‘Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin’

In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday, Salman Khan schools contestants for their game over the week.

Salman slams Sumbul Touqeer saying, “She is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot,” to which Tina Datta reacts saying, “Oh yes.” Salman further adds, “And I think Shalin is quite aware of it.”

Shalin reacts, “She is 20 years younger to me!” Salman further says, “Itni kaunsi gehri dosti hai that you are not giving Tina to talk to him for 5 mins?” Sumbul breaks down and goes on to say that she wants to go home. The Bollywood actor coolly responds, “So leave, who has stopped you?”

Sumbul says, “Muje nahi rehna hai muje ghar jaana hain”. So Salman replies her saying, “Toh Kisne rokha hain”

Check out Salman Khan says ‘Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin’ in Bigg Boss 16 below: