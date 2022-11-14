scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shaleen Bhanot can now be a part of captaincy task

Shaleen Bhanot, who was restricted from the captaincy task from the first week of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', can now be a part of the task.

By Glamsham Bureau
Actor Shaleen Bhanot, who was restricted from the captaincy task from the first week of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, can now be a part of the task.

During the first week amid the captaincy task between Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin had got into a physical altercation with Archana Gautam for which the makers of the show had banned him from the captaincy race.

However, in the upcoming episode, while announcing the task for the new captain, the voice of Bigg Boss shared that Shaleen can now be a part of it.

Gori Nagori was shown the exit door on the day of the eviction. She was nominated against Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam.

