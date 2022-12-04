‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin Bhanot airs his feelings for Tina Datta; says their bonds aren’t ‘fake’

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Shalin Bhanot expressed his feelings for Tina Datta and said that they both have a liking for each other, and it is not fake. Shalin asked Tina: “Are we fake.” Tina replies: “No”. And to this Shalin says: “We like each other, and it is evident.”

The promo shows both are sitting close and holding each other’s hands. In fact, Tina says that things would be different if we were out.

It is often seen that many call the relationship of Tina and Shalin ‘fake’ and just part of their game. Shalin seems like clarifying his perspective by asking Tina if their relationship is just made up or fake.

During the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, host Salman Khan asked ‘Bigg Boss’ fans to share their reactions on Tina and Shalin’s relationship and while some call Tina “possessive” and even she made it clear that there is nothing between her and Shalin and asked him to stay away from her.

Now, the latest promo shows their close bond and liking for each other. It is fake or true will be clear in coming episodes.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.