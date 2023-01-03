Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot calls Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma ‘lesbians’

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestants fights for their survival and nominate their fellow contestants for elimination.

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s romantic dance from New Year’s Eve was a topic of discussion to all with everyone calling them ‘fake’. Shalin tried to justify the same by asking Archana if Soundarya and she are ‘lesbians’ as they share blankets too. This led to a huge argument in the Bigg Boss house.

Archana Gautam fumes in anger after Shalin calls her and Soundarya ‘lesbians’ while giving an example. He says that Tina and he are just friends and if getting close means being in a relationship then her and Soundarya could be ‘lesbians’ too.

Archana and Soundarya hit back at Shalin saying that he is being ‘gender biased’ yet again. Archana even asks him to take his words back and she found it too personal.