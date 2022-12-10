scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot decides not to press the buzzer; Tina Datta or Sumbul Touqeer Khan to get evicted

Shalin Bhanot in a tough spot as the latter is asked to press the buzzer if he wants to save Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Bigg Boss 16

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16’s upcoming episode is going to be a full-on entertainment as Bigg Boss is all set to introduce interesting twists and turns.

The new promo released by the channel shows Shalin Bhanot in a tough spot as the latter is asked to press the buzzer if he wants to save Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer, but with a twist.

Host Salman Khan keeps a condition that if Shalin pressed the buzzer Rs 25 lakh will get deducted from the prize money. Salman Khan gives the countdown and Shalin ends up not pressing the buzzer. He saves Rs 25 lakh, but Salman Khan announces that someone from Tina Datta or Sumbul Touqeer will get evicted from the show.

Check out Shalin Bhanot decides not to press the buzzer in Bigg Boss 16 below:

