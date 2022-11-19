Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot decides to voluntarily exit from the show

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 was all about drama and action. The heat is on after Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan’s fight.

There is also a visible rift between Shalin and Tina Datta. In the previous episode, Tina and Sumbul had a major fight over Shalin. Overall, it’s been a chaos inside the house with each housemate having their own opinion over the fights.

Bigg Boss calls Shalin, Tina and MC Stan in the confession room. Bigg Boss wants them to clear out and even he gives a clearer picture of who was wrong. Since the fight broke out between Shalin and Stan after she got injured, BB wants to know from her about who she thinks was wrong.

As Tina and Stan leave the room, Shalin expresses his wish to voluntarily exit the show. BB asks him if he knows what he means and the penalty he needs to pay. Shalin shares he is aware of the exit clauses an ready to bear all the brunt.

BB announces Shalin’s decision and shares that Salman Khan will come in Weekend Ka Vaar and take the final call.

Check out Shalin Bhanot decides to voluntary exit from the show in Bigg Boss 16 below: