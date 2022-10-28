Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot wants to propose Tina Datta

We are totally hooked to the 16th season of the TV reality show! In the previous episode, there was a division of sorts that took place in the house. BB was divided into girls and boys hostel.

During that task, Shalin Bhanot expressed his desire to propose to Tina Datta. He also referred to her as his ‘love’.

Shalin tells her, “It’s a good time for me to atleast propose you. I’ll tell me that if you are okay.. Only when you mean things. I will only say when I mean things. If you want to reply me just reply..accept it”

Later the after the task ended, Bigg Boss gave the contestants a sponsored task of Priya Gold Hunk, that was supposed to happen between the girls of the house. In this all the male contestants had to praise a girl and also give a chocolate to them. The first girl who gets 5 chocolates from 5 different boys, wins the task.

During the task Tina was expecting Shalin to come up to her and help her win the competition, but he just didn’t. With this, Tina broke down and not only felt betrayed but compared Her’s and Shalin’s relationship with Priyanka and Ankit.

A Misunderstanding was created between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, where Tina was expecting Shalin to help her (without her asking him). On the other hand, Shalin was hoping for her to come up to her and convince her (as according to him, he should be her priority and he deserves a little importance form her side too).

Tina lost her calm and couldn’t digest the fact that Shalin did not help her unconditionally as this was just a simple task, and he failed to prove himself in that as well.

