Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot calls Tina Datta ‘Drama Queen; she hits back saying, “Kismat wale ko milte hai aisi ladki”

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot asks Tina Datta what’s bothering her so much about them. Tina replies saying the reality is bothering her.

She shares, “You are not true to me. You have not kept your friendship all the time.” Shalin replies, “What are you saying? I have always taken care of you. When you had sprained your leg, I had carried you in my arms. These people don’t matter to me and you are telling me I haven’t been friends with you?”

Shalin says, “Whoever will be with you will blast because you just find excuses and walk out.” Tina hits back saying, “Kismat wale ko milte hai aisi ladki.” Shalin says, “Meri footi kismet hai.” Tina once again walks out saying, “Because of this, all my ex boyfriends are still in touch with me.”

Shalin tells her that she doesn’t even have the guts to say if he is her boyfriend or not. Tina replies that he is not and “layak bhi nahi ho. Nobody will stay with you because of your aggression.”Shalin calls her drama queen.