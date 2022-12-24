scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shalin Bhanot confident of staying on in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house till the end

By Glamsham Bureau

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Shalin Bhanot is quite confident about staying inside the house till the end. During a conversation with Archana Gautam, he told her that he knows who would be going next and when she replied that he will be the next one, he said: “I can write that I am here till the last day of the show.”

Later, Archana sat with her group and told about her conversation with Shalin. She said: “He knows who will be the next one to leave the show. He has the complete list.”

Meanwhile, in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan took to task MC Stan and Shalin. and asked Shalin to feigning innocence.

Furthermore, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was crying as she held Ankit. She broke down and Ankit tried his best to calm her. As per sources, Ankit Gupta has been evicted from the show. Maybe Priyanka is upset because of that.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
Letters, roses, romance: When Riteish and Genelia were dating
Next article
Fans set to return to Tata Open Maharashtra; tickets to be sold online from Monday
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Nazriya Nazim

Nikki Tamboli

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US