scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin Bhanot mocks Tina Datta for getting upset after heated argument

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have hit a rough patch, as the two appear to be drifting apart in the controversial reality show.

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

It seems that things between ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have hit a rough patch, as the two appear to be drifting apart in the controversial reality show.

After a big fight between Gautam Vig and Shalin, the latter told Tina to stay away from him as well.

In the upcoming promo, Tina is seen crying as she hugs Soundarya Sharma.

Shalin said: “Ye achha hai, ladke ho toh ok, yahan aap rona chalu kar do.”

In the earlier episode, after their fight Shalin had told Tina not to call him ‘Sha’, which she used to call him fondly. This happened after their fight and Tina explained that she was hurt.

Shalin said: “If we have no trust, let’s play the game. The only place I am little weak is my heart.”

Tina said: “I was the one who is getting hurt. I am upset,” adding: “Try to understand from my point of view.”

Previous article
Diwali 2022 fashion: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif flaunting their lovely chemistry in stylish outfits
Next article
Microsoft to bring Xbox mobile store, challenging Google & Apple
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Himanshi Khurana

Pragya Jaiswal

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US