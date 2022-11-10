Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare appreciates Abdu Rozik’s captaincy

Bigg Boss 16 is grabbing all the limelight due to its controversial contestants. In the upcoming episode, contestants have been asked to rate Abdu Rozik’s s captaincy from the past week.

Almost all the contestants love Abdu and hailed him for his captaincy. Priyanka and Archana were not that satisfied with Abdu’s captaincy. Abdu lose his cool once again with Archana. Priyanka and shiv also caught in fight because of Abdu.

Shiv rates his Abdu captaincy on 10/10. Shiv says, “Humara India tameez ke liye jaana jaata hain toh uski tameez dekhke kahi toh bhi aapki tameez aapne sikhi nahi hain” Muje lagta hai woh best captain hai”

Contestants including Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, among others rated him high on his captaincy, Meanwhile contestants including Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahal Choudhary among others, did get onto revealing some facts.

Check out Shiv Thakare appreciates Abdu Rozik’s captaincy un Bigg Boss 16 below: