Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam’s dance performance is winning hearts

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani hosted a Bigg Boss radio show in which they asked some questions to housemates and also played some songs for them.

Both Vicky and Kiara told Shalin that this week they saw an amazing bonding between him and the buzzer and played a song from him.

Kiara asked Shiv that what kind of girl he wants in his life. Shiv replied that he wants a girl who has long hair and applies bindi on her forehead, in short he wants same girl as Kiara was in Kabir Singh. Kiara tells Shiv to dance with all the girls of the house.

Kiara asked Shiv Thakare to dance with all the girls in the house. He danced quite well with every girl like a pro but his performance and chemistry with Archana Gautam was loved by the audience.

After the BB radio show, Kiara and Vicky entered the Bigg Boss house and promoted their movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. They taught a hook step of the Bigg Boss anthem to the housemates and then left the house.