Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s family releases an official statement as Vikkas Manaktala’s wife Gunjan accuses distasteful and derogatory allegations on him

The show has been a constant in making headlines for its masaaledaar controversies, be it inside the house or outside. The audience has already witnessed a tiff between Vikkas Manaktala and Shiv Thakare in the show.

Now after Vikkas’s eviction a new twist has grabbed the limelight. Recently, Gunjan Wali, Vikkas’s wife has accused Shiv of allegedly hiding her husband’s clothes and wearing them after his exit from the show.

Shiv Thakare’s family has slammed her for all the false accusations. Shiv’s family released an official statement rubbishing the allegations. The statement read, “We as Shiv’s team continue to maintain a dignified silence on all things said by other people as we know that his fans and his people know the kind of person Shiv is, who would never stoop down low or even try to be a part of any frivolity. Having said that, there have been several people and the recent one’s being Vikkas and Gunjan who have levied some really distasteful and derogatory allegations on Shiv. For the record, not just one or two but Shiv has a team of three stylists styling him for the show and there’s no dearth of clothes, shoes, or any other necessary things in the house!”.

The statement further read, “But without even consulting or even trying to asses the entire matter, Mrs. Manatkala has gone ahead and said frivolous things for Shiv which has deeply hurt the sentiments of his fans and family. While the matter is being looked into internally, We request the media to not write anything just because they have the power to say or write so. And we will give a counter reply to this once we come to know what the exact scenario was and will surely take this in legal fashion”.

Check out Shiv Thakare’s family releases an official statement as Vikkas Manaktala’s wife Gunjan accuses distasteful and derogatory allegations on him below: