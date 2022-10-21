scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare fights with Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare, who is the captain of the house tries to make the housemates follow his orders.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare fights with Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

It takes place when Shiv with other housemates plans to spoil Archana’s sleep. She vows to not let anyone sleep and wakes up other contestants by banging plates. She goes on saying, “Dusro ki neend neend nahi hoti?” Priyanka also joins the alley and taunts Shiv saying what kind of captain he is.

Next morning, Bigg Boss alarm is pressed as Archana is found sleeping. Shiv warns Archana not to sleep. He pours water on her eyes to wake her up. Archana also gives him a stern warning.

Later, Shiv orders Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to do her kitchen duties. However, Priyanka refuses saying that while she is not ignoring her duties, Shiv cannot order her when to do what.

Check out Shiv Thakare fights with Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Bigg Boss 16 below:

