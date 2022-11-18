scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare holds Shalin Bhanot’s face amid fight with MC Stan

Archana Gautam's physical altercation with Shiv Thakare took place in 'Bigg Boss 16', another incident involving Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv happened on the show.

By Glamsham Bureau
Just a week after Archana Gautam’s physical altercation with Shiv Thakare took place in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, another incident involving Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv happened on the show.

In a recent episode, Tina Datta slipped and injured her ankle. Shalin ran to her and tried to help. However, Tina was in pain and asked him to leave her foot.

MC Stan told Shalin that if she is not comfortable and feeling pain, he can let the doctor treat her properly. But Shalin insisted and continued, saying that he knew how to deal with such injury.

This made Stan angry and he left, abusing him. Shalin too lost his cool and said explicit things about the rapper’s family. He came running towards Shalin. However, Shalin held Stan tight and Shiv intervened.

Soon Shiv was seen holding Shalin by his face and neck and asked him to leave Stan.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also jumped in and stopped MC Stan from getting physical further.

