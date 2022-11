Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s savage reply to Archana Gautam when she asked him ‘Tumko mujhse pyaar vyaar toh nahi ho gaya’

Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting day by day. Fans are loving Shiv Thakare’s one liners and jokes and he is emerging as a strong contestant in Bigg Boss 16.

Shiv was singing Chyla kya surat thi woh kya kehte hain Archana replies him saying, ” Bada pyaar aa raha hai tumko…yaar Shiv tumko mujhse pyaar vyaar toh nahi ho gaya

Shiv’s savage reply to Archana saying, “Meri behen yeh baadhke muh bola bhai kar kuch mat rakh dil mein main nahi rakh raha hu maate..

Shiv later says, Yeh acha hain matlab college mein jao sab ladke mere peeche….ladke apna kaam kar rahe hain..muje toh tang hi karte baba mein gaadi paas bhi nahi jaa sakti …

Shiv’s one liners are always on point.

Check out Shiv Thakare’s savage reply to Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 16 below: