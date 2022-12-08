scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare talks about his ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap

In Bigg Boss 16 house, Shiv Thakare talked about his ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap with Sajid Khan and Tina Datta.

Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare talks about his ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap pic courtesy twitter

During his Bigg Boss Marathi days, Shiv had fallen in love with co-contestant Veena Jagtap on the show and together they were loved by viewers. Fans also rooted for the duo and their chemistry. Now, Shiv revealed that it has been seven months now since they broke up but haven’t moved on.

During a conversation with Sajid Khan and Tina Datta, Shiv spoke about falling in love with Veena and said, “Humara breakup hua tha 7 mahine pehle, par hum move on nahi hue. woh kaam mein busy hogayi par move on nahi hue… Maine apne aap ko promise kiya tha joh kuch pehle reality show mein hua woh aage nahi hoga.

“Hum dono ne pura ghar hearts se bhar diya tha. Pura Maharashtra mein mera naam lenge toh uska naam pata hai, uska naam lenge toh mera pata hai. Itne romantic cheezein ki thi humne us ghar mein. Main bodybuilder hoon mujhe mere body par tattoos pasand nahi par maine task ke beech mein uska naam tattoo karwaya that. Yahan cheezein na bahar ki tarah pratical nahi ho sakti especially kaam ko lekar…

Check out Shiv Thakare talks about his ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap in Bigg Boss 16 below:

