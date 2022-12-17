scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare wishes to date a girl with long hair same as Kiara Advani from Kabir Singh

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16’s Shukravaar Ka Vaar which is hosted by the popular actor Salman Khan witnessed two talented actors, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal gracing the show as RJs.

While they were at the show, they, for a few minutes, took a slight dig at Shiv Thakare’s love life by asking him what type of women would he like to date.

He blushed and stated that he loved Kiara’s look as Preeti in the movie Kabir Singh in which she starred along with Shahid Kapoor. She replied to him by asking if he meant her or Nimrit. Shiv laughed off and said, “Yeh Badi Hai”.

The growing closeness between Nimrit and Shiv is undeniable as now they’re grown to be more than just an alliance in the game.

