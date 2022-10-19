scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Soundarya Sharma raps Shalin Bhanot for badmouthing her to housemates

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Soundarya Sharma has blamed Shalin Bhanot for talking about her character

By Glamsham Bureau
‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Soundarya Sharma has blamed Shalin Bhanot for talking about her character and telling everyone that she kissed him on his cheek.

In the previous episode, it was seen that Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma have an argument after Soundarya kissed Shalin on his cheek while they were working in a garden area.

Though Soundarya clarified that it was just for fun and nothing serious but Gautam asserted that he doesn’t like such jokes. On this, Soundarya got upset that why he is behaving in that manner.

Now, she has blamed Shalin for using her name and saying useless things about her character.

She said in front of Gautam: “Who is he to talk about my character, to tell others about me and say that he will tear me apart. He is telling everyone that, ‘Soundarya kissed me’, what he thinks about himself.”

“There was a context behind that kiss but he is not telling this to anyone rather he is saying as if I am after him. He don’t know anything about my life, my friends, who was my life partner,” she added.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

