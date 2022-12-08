scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De re-enters the house and fights with Tina Datta says ‘You are full of negative energy’

Tv actress Sreejita de, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the show is to re-enter as the first wild card entry.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Sreejita De re-enters the house and fights with Tina Datta says 'You are full of negative energy' pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 16 Sreejita De re-enters the house and fights with Tina Datta says 'You are full of negative energy' pic courtesy twitter

Tv actress Sreejita de, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the show is to re-enter as the first wild card entry.

Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 16, is back in the house as a wildcard entry. Colors announced the same with a new promo. It also shows Sreejita passing some mean comments at Tina Datta, leaving her worried.

Sreejita being introduced as a new wild card amid much anticipation. The housemates cheer for her but Tina looks shocked. Sreejita then tells Tina via video message, “You are full of negative energy.” As Tina rubbishes her claims, she adds, “please get out of my energy aura.”

Sreejita goes on to hug Shaleen Bhanot amid loud cheers from the housemates. She even shows it off, saying, “Now I can hug Shaleen,” as an angry Tina walks towards them. The latter even asked Bigg Boss if he didn’t want to see her happy in the house.

Check out Sreejita De re-enters the house and lock horns with Tina Datta says ‘You are full of negative energy in Bigg Boss 16 below:

Previous article
Margot Robbie: Been pushing for a Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance for years
Next article
Sagar Parekh as a rebel in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4' matches youths' sensibilities
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Himanshi Khurana

Rubina Dilaik

Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US