Tv actress Sreejita de, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the show is to re-enter as the first wild card entry.

Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 16, is back in the house as a wildcard entry. Colors announced the same with a new promo. It also shows Sreejita passing some mean comments at Tina Datta, leaving her worried.

Sreejita being introduced as a new wild card amid much anticipation. The housemates cheer for her but Tina looks shocked. Sreejita then tells Tina via video message, “You are full of negative energy.” As Tina rubbishes her claims, she adds, “please get out of my energy aura.”

Sreejita goes on to hug Shaleen Bhanot amid loud cheers from the housemates. She even shows it off, saying, “Now I can hug Shaleen,” as an angry Tina walks towards them. The latter even asked Bigg Boss if he didn’t want to see her happy in the house.

Check out Sreejita De re-enters the house and lock horns with Tina Datta says ‘You are full of negative energy in Bigg Boss 16 below: