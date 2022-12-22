scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss 16': Sreejita De says Tina Datta tried to break many marriages

Sreejita De shared that Tina tried breaking people's house and hence she couldn't make a home for herself.

By Glamsham Bureau

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Sreejita De will be seen making shocking revelations about her ‘Uttaran’ co-star Tina Datta. A new promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram; Sreejita is seen talking to Soundarya Sharma about Tina.

Sreejita says: “Tina can never stay without getting attention, especially from the boys. She has tried to break many marriages and that’s why she has not been able to settle down in her own life and make her own house.

“She is one of those people who are so unhappy from inside that they pull down other people and get pleasure out of it.”

For the caption, it was written, “Sreejita kar rahi hai Tina ke baare mein kuch baatein.”

Tina and Sreejita have often been seen at loggerheads at the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. Their cold war stems from the days when they worked together in the show.

