'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul, Archana get into physical fight after a scrap

‘Big Boss 16’ contestants Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam get into an ugly spat as Archana taunts her for not listening to her father’s advice of staying away from Shalin Bhanot. This infuriates Sumbul and she asks Archana not to bring her father into the conversation.

Sumbul says: “It hardly matters if I am inside the house or not. Don’t bring my father into the conversation.”

Archana agrees and says: “Yes it doesn’t matter if you stay inside or not. And if you can’t listen to your father, if you do not belong to your father, who would you be?

The ‘Imlie’ actress asks her again and again not to bring her father into their fight but Archana keeps repeating. This infuriates Sumbul and she jumps onto her bed and almost gets into a physical fight with Archana while Archana continues to shout at Sumbul.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.