scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul, Archana get into physical fight after a scrap

By Glamsham Bureau

‘Big Boss 16’ contestants Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam get into an ugly spat as Archana taunts her for not listening to her father’s advice of staying away from Shalin Bhanot. This infuriates Sumbul and she asks Archana not to bring her father into the conversation.

Sumbul says: “It hardly matters if I am inside the house or not. Don’t bring my father into the conversation.”

Archana agrees and says: “Yes it doesn’t matter if you stay inside or not. And if you can’t listen to your father, if you do not belong to your father, who would you be?

The ‘Imlie’ actress asks her again and again not to bring her father into their fight but Archana keeps repeating. This infuriates Sumbul and she jumps onto her bed and almost gets into a physical fight with Archana while Archana continues to shout at Sumbul.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
'Bigg Boss 16': Arshi says Soundarya-Gautam chemistry fake, finds Abdu cunning
Next article
Samsung launches 'Dropship' for cross platform file sharing
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Rubina Dilaik

Ananya Panday

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US