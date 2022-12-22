Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks down as the man behing Bigg Boss voice Vijay Vikram Singh reads her father’s letter

Bigg Boss 16 has kept the audience hooked since Day 1, and it doesn’t seem to be in any mood to bore us till the finale in February.

Fans and contestants have always wanted the real Bigg Boss to appear on the show. So, Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss narrator, finally entered the controversial house. He was seen reading the letter written by Sumbul’s father for her on national television. As soon as the promo went viral, netizens noticed this.

As per the promo, housemates have to ignore the guests coming inside the house. One person was seen eating chicken in front of Shalin Bhanot, the second guest was trying to tease other contestants. Meanwhile, Vijay Vikram was seen reading the letter for Sumbul.

Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks down as the man behing Bigg Boss voice Vijay Vikram Singh reads her father’s letter in Bigg Boss 16 below: